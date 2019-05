MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall shut down Sonic at 901 East Grand last week due to several health code violations.

According to the city's Facebook page, a person tipped off the health inspector about the restaurant.

Following an inspection, the Sonic was cited for seven violations including presence of rodents and incorrect food storage.

The city says the restaurant will be allowed to reopen once they pass a re-inspection.