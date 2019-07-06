MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall along with Republic Services will host a 'Free Disposal Day' on Saturday, June 15.

According to the city, this allows Marshall residents to dispose of any acceptable materials free of charge at the city's Convenience Station, located at 2300 Five Notch Road.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city says normal recyclable products will also be accepted for disposal, except recycling of electronic items.

Participants will need to provide proof of Marshall residency by displaying a driver’s license or water bill.

City of Marshall

The city has the right to reject any items not considered acceptable by the city’s Convenience Station staff, including but not limited to:

household garbage

concrete

paint and paint cans

chemicals

appliances

tires

tree stumps over 6" in diameter

For more information, you may contact Lisa Pepper with Republic Services at 903-935-1004.