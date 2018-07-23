The City of Marshall has issued a boil water notice for the vicinity of the Pamela Drive, Rosborough Springs intersection after a water main break on Monday.

The intersections of Rosborough Springs and Kings Road, as well as Rosborough Springs and Oakley Street, as well as the entirety of Davidge Drive and Garden Oaks Drive are affected as well.

Crews are working to restore the line and pressure. Customers who had very low pressure or no water pressure will need to boil water used for cooking or consumption for three minutes until the city provides an all clear.

If you are unsure if you need to boil your water play it safe and boil. The boil water notice only applies to those affected by the water break in the areas mentioned.

