City of Marshall issues Boil Water Notice for some residents

MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall has issued a boil water notice for residents on Charlotte Street and Fair Street until Monday, April 18.

On Thursday, the City of Marshall Public Works crews responded to a water line break due to a contractor hitting a 10” water main located on the railroad tracks South of Houston Street and Ward Street.

The Public Works Department had to replace a 10-foot section of this water main, which directly affected the residents located on Charlotte Street and Fair Street.

"We thank the citizens of Marshall for their patience as we expect to take water samples on Monday, April 18, 2021, weather permitting, to be tested," the city said in a post on Facebook. "Once the boil water notice is no longer needed, the City of Marshall will issue a statement."

While under a boil water notice, citizens should follow these directions:

Drinking Water

Use commercially bottled water; or

Boil water for two minutes before use, or

Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.

Beverages Made with Water

Do not use post-mix carbonated beverage machines, auto-fill coffee makers, instant water heaters, ice machines, etc. using auto-fill methods

Ice Making

Discard existing ice and do not make more ice.

Use commercially manufactured ice.

Cooking

Use commercially bottled water, or

Boil water for at least one minute; or

Use water brought in from an approved public water supply in a covered, sanitized container.

Handwashing