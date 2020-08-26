City of Marshall providing residents with sandbags ahead of anticipated rainfall from Hurricane Laura

Each resident is allowed ten sandbags and MUST provide proof of residency.

MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall will open a sandbag distribution site Wednesday in anticipation of extended rainfall due to Hurricane Laura.

The city says sand, sandbags and shovels will be available to property owners and local businesses within the city limits on a self-serve basis at Airport Park, located at 1110 Warren Drive, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., or until supplies last.

