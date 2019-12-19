MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall residents in the area of Alamo Blvd and Travis St are now under a boil water notice after a water main break Wednesday afternoon.

City of Marshall Public Works employees are on scene fixing a busted water line at the corner of Alamo Blvd and Travis St in Marshall Wednesday afternoon.

Any residents or business owners experiencing no or low water pressure are asked to boil any water for consumption for at least two minutes.

