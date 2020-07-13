City of Nacogdoches closes water office Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

People can still make payments at the kiosk at city hall and several other off-site locations.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The City of Nacogdoches announced Sunday its water office will be closed indefinitely beginning Monday due to an exposure to COVID-19.

The closure only includes the main office in the city hall.

The city said on Facebook Sunday payments can still be made at the kiosk at city hall among other locations including:

Kroger

H&Z Tobacco stores

KJ Convenience stores

Super S

Tobacco Barn

