City of Nacogdoches closes water office Monday due to COVID-19 exposure

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The City of Nacogdoches announced Sunday its water office will be closed indefinitely beginning Monday due to an exposure to COVID-19.
The closure only includes the main office in the city hall.
The city said on Facebook Sunday payments can still be made at the kiosk at city hall among other locations including:
- Kroger
- H&Z Tobacco stores
- KJ Convenience stores
- Super S
- Tobacco Barn
- Carneciera y fruteria las
All employees who were exposed to the virus are under self-quarantine. The city said a date to reopen the office will be announced later.