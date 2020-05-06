The City of Nacogdoches has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break.

According to city officials, due to the water main line break and reduced system pressure from University Drive to East Loop 224, and from the South Loop 224 north to Park Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

A map of the affected area is included below.

City of Nacogdoches

"This notice is a precautionary action required by the State," the City stated. "Since we identified active chlorine still existed across the water system, the threat to our system was minimal. Had we identified a true threat, we would have temporarily shut the water off and ensured the safety of those drinking the water."

The boil advisory includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable. However, all customers should follow these directions. Nevertheless, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.