City of Overton water customers asked to boil water after 6" water line break

OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton public water system customers are asked to boil their water after a 6" water line break on FM 323, near JW Green.
The city says the water storage tank has run dry causing the distribution system to lose pressure.
"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Overton / ID Number 2010002 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc)," the city said. "Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes."
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers.
If you have questions, please contact Richard Chasteen, Public Works Supervisor, at 903-834-3171.
