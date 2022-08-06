City of Overton water customers asked to boil water after 6" water line break

"The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Overton / ID Number 2010002 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc)," the city said. "Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes."