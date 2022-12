Those who have city of Overton water service are asked to boil their water at this time because of the current conditions.

OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton is without water service at this time due to freezing conditions that have caused damage to pipes and equipment at the city's two water wells.

The city made the announcement Friday morning and said there is no estimate at this time for when service will be restored.

