City of Palestine cancels annual Christmas parade, Wine Swirl event due to COVID-19

PALESTINE, Texas — The City of Palestine has canceled its Christmas Parade of Lights and Palestine Main Street Wine Swirl event due to COVID-19.

"Due to the continuing rise in COVID cases and our hospital nearing capacity before the holiday season begins, I have chosen to close certain group events that have been sponsored by the city,” Mayor and Emergency Manager Steve Presley said.

Instead, the City of Palestine will be hosting a Christmas Light Tour and decorating contest for residential and commercial properties within the city limits. There will be two prize categories for residential properties: Traditional and Eclectic (think Griswold) and one prize awarded for commercial business properties. A driving tour will be designed from the submissions for the contest.

Entries need to be submitted by Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. and judging will take place on Dec. 12.

To submit your property, click here.

A cash prize of $100.00 per category will be awarded to the top winner in each of the three categories. You do not need to enter the contest to have your home or business featured as a destination on the tour. If you do not want to be judged, please email your property address to heritage@palestine-tx.org or call 903-723-3526.

To view the submissions and enjoy a night on the town looking at the decorated homes and businesses, download the Visit Palestine, Tx app in Google Play or Apple Store and choose “Tours” at the top right. From there, you will be able to choose Christmas Light Tour.