PALESTINE, Texas — Due to damages sustained following Thursday morning's storm. The City of Palestine Water Treatment Plant is not operable at the moment.

The city says there is no water available for home use or for drinking. The city advises if you still have water, you must boil it at least three minutes before drinking.

Porta-potties will be available at multiple locations:

Reagan Park

Willie Myers Park

City Hall parking lot

Civic Center

3215 W. Oak

611 Avenue A (Fire Station 1)

107 7th Street (Fire Station 2)

518 Benbrook (Fire Station 3)

The city says drinking water will be provided later Thursday evening on a limited basis per household.

The city asks to look after the elderly and the young to make sure they are provided with the necessary water.