Councilman Mitchell Jordan will host a free Diabetes Awareness Month Health Event with free diabetes health screenings. The community wide event will take place on Wednesday, November 14th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 PM at the Ben E Keith Hospitality Room, 2019 W Oak St., Palestine, TX 75801.

Guests will get a free blood glucose screening, blood pressure, BMI, vision checks, diabetes and free healthy food as well as getting connected to resources and programs that can help better manage or prevent diabetes.

There will be several expert guest speakers including Dr. Robert Pyle, Endocronologist; Steve Presley, Pharmacist; and Dr Jordan from Crossroads Family Care. Dr. Jose Tovar, Family Medicine; Rene Amadi, Walmart Care Clinic; Nelly Zuniga, Crossroads Family Care; Denise Shoemake, Wal-martVision Center, and Martha Smith, Dietician in addition to many more medical experts will be on site doing the screenings and available for questions.

This event will be hosted by Councilman Mitchell Jordan, who also has Type 1 diabetes.

All diabetes health screenings are free and open to the public

© 2018 KYTX