Boil water notice issued for certain areas of Rusk

Customers will be notified when the notice is rescinded.

RUSK, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company.

The notice was issued due to a break in the main line and is only affecting customers in the following areas: CR 1608, CR1609 and CR 1630.

Those customers are being advised to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Bottled water can also purchased for drinking and other consumption purposes.