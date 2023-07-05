Troup police chief announces retirement after 17 years serving community

Chief Pax Hendrix said he is thankful to the citizens of the City of Troup for their continued support over the past years.

TROUP, Texas — An East Texas police chief announced his plans to retire this month in Troup Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Troup, Chief Pax Hendrix is retiring after serving the Troup community for 17 years.

Hendrix has worked with the Troup Police Department since May 2006. He stepped into his role as a chief during a difficult time but has enjoyed working with his team.

"I have been blessed to work alongside some outstanding men and women during my time at Troup Police Department and they will always and forever be considered family," Hendrix said.

He also said he is thankful to the citizens of the City of Troup for their continued support over the past years.