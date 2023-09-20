City of Troup claims lowest tax rate in 37 years

Through the dedicated leadership of Troup's mayor and city Council, the property tax rate of $0.544700 was adopted at Monday’s city council meeting.

TROUP, Texas — Troup mayor Jeff Hale and the city council officially announced the lowest tax rate in Troup in the last 37 years, according to a press release.

For the previous three fiscal years, the Troup city council adopted a property tax rate that was lower than the previous No-new-Revenue rate.

It is currently 23.43% less than last year's property tax rate of $0.710545 with a reduction of 42.77% in Troup's tax rate since it peaked at $0.951771 in the fiscal year of 2012-2013.