TYLER, Texas — A water main break in Troup prompted the city to issue a boil water notice for several customers.

According to the City of Troup, the notice affects customers in the following quadrant

North: West Paschal Street

East: State Highway 110

West: South Front Street

South: State Highway 110

Customers in the areas of County Road 4801, State Highway 110 from West Paschal Street to County Road 4801 and West Oak Street are all affected.

Customers within the affected areas should boil their water before use. This includes water for drinking, cooking and making ice.