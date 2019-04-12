TYLER, Texas — A water main break in Troup prompted the city to issue a boil water notice for several customers.
According to the City of Troup, the notice affects customers in the following quadrant
- North: West Paschal Street
- East: State Highway 110
- West: South Front Street
- South: State Highway 110
Customers in the areas of County Road 4801, State Highway 110 from West Paschal Street to County Road 4801 and West Oak Street are all affected.
Customers within the affected areas should boil their water before use. This includes water for drinking, cooking and making ice.