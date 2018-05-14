According to the City of Troup Facebook page, Union Pacific has indicated they had congestion on the tracks between Troup and Longview.

The train was over 5,000 feet long and should have been placed on a siding before reaching Troup. A siding is a low-speed track section.

The train was incorrectly routed past earlier sidings and onto the siding at Troup.

In response to Troup's concerns, Union Pacific, at the management level, has administered employee coaching for this incident to try to avoid its recurrence.

A Texas Attorney General's Opinion from 2005 renders null and void any state or local regulation of the time a train my block an intersection.

