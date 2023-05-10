Tyler City Council accepts grant to fund Mayfair Building's nomination as national historic landmark

Artists who performed at the Mayfair include Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash & June Carter and Hank Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Tyler City Council on Wednesday accepted a grant from the Texas Historical Commission to fund nominating the Mayfair Building as a national historic landmark.

City councilmembers approved taking a Texas Historical Commission Certified Local Government Grants to fund the Mayfair Building National Historic Landmark Nomination.

According to the city of Tyler, the $6,676 grant will be matched by city funds for total project cost of $13,352.

The Mayfair, located at 411 Fair Park Drive, once served as a significant concert venue for musicians. Artists who performed at the Mayfair include Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash & June Carter, Hank Williams, Bob Barker and David Allen Coe.

According to the nonprofit Friends of the Mayfair, the building was constructed in 1926. It has seen minor updates over the years but is need in of total restoration.

The certified local government grants give funds to participating city and county governments to provide for a local preservation program that are critical to preserving local historic resources, the city of Tyler said.

Rehabilitating the historic Mayfair concert hall is a part of the contract awarded in April 2021 that included building the recently opened W.T. Brookshire Center.