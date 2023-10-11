City of Tyler achieves 2023 Municipal Excellence Award for communication programs

"We are very proud of our award-winning team," said Mayor Don Warren.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler has received the 2023 Municipal Excellence Award for communication programs for cities over 25,000 in population on Wednesday morning.

The award was granted during the 2023 Texas Municipal League Annual Conference and Exhibition in Dallas.

The award is recognizing Tyler's city-wide editorial process, according to the press release.

"We are very proud of our award-winning team," said Mayor Don Warren.

The city of Tyler has executed a city-wide editorial process that summarizes all departments' marketing campaigns all while tying in the actions of proposed deliverables.

The communication team meets annually with each department to identify marketing goals and develop a comprehensive work plan, with check-ins and updates throughout the year.

Since enacting the process, the city of Tyler's content creation has increased by 72%, while improving crisis communication, and city employees outside the communications team have become best practice ambassadors to their departments.

In addition, the city of Tyler was a top three finalist in the public works category for Keep Tyler Beautiful park restroom murals.

The project was originally launched in 2019 to transform park bathrooms and storage areas into creative artworks to match the park's location.

One of Keep Tyler Beautiful goals is to install at least one piece of art in each of the city's 28 parks.

Tyler Municipal Excellence Awards recognizes the achievements certain Texas cities who have met the challenge of municipal governance.

The following cities who have exerted the highest honor in these categories receive the award: