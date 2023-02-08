City of Tyler approves over 45,000 feet of trenchless sewer line rehabilitation

Construction is scheduled to begin in this spring with a completion date at the end of 2024.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve a roughly $4.6 million contract with King Solutions Services to rehabilitate about 115 sewer main lines and 45,213 feet of sewer lines with pipe-bursting.

The contract also includes installing 58 manholes.

In the press release, officials said rehabilitating the city's 700 miles of sewer lines is part of the consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to address the city's aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges.

The past six years of rehabilitation projects to the sewer system reduced the number of sanitary sewer overflows from 15 per 100 miles of sewer line in 2016 to 7.5 per 100 miles in 2023.

TWU is on track to reach the goal of five sanitary sewer overflows per 100 miles of sewer line in 2024.

The pipe-bursting project will be conducted in basins 6, 12, and 21.