City of Tyler approves Faulkner Skate Park project

The layout is designed to create "flow and speed lines" throughout the park while accommodating multiple users at once.

TYLER, Texas — A 10,500 square foot skatepark is coming to Faulkner Park in Tyler.

On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council awarded the bid for the construction of Phase 2 of Faulkner Skate Park to Evergreen Skateparks, LLC. for an amount not to exceed $350,000.

The skatepark concept features an expansive street terrain with ledges, rails, ramps, and more. It will include all features requested by community leaders, including an easy-flow integrated with traditional street features, a lazy river-style skatepark in a circular shape, and Jersey barriers.

The park will be for users of all different skill levels and ages. The layout is designed to create "flow and speed lines" throughout the park while accommodating multiple users at once.

"There's flow so that you're not stopping at each individual component," Russ Jackson, Parks Director, said. "This one allows you to just to keep moving as if you were in the street."

When completed, Faulkner Skate Park will have over 14,000 square feet of skating space.

"We're excited about this one because there is a need to freshen up the park [Faulkner] and give it additional square footage," Jackson said.

The City hopes the additional space can be used to host events at the park.

"We want to have some picnic table spots and some seating for spectator type things if we do have an event out there, which is really the goal with this is to bring that sport to here to Tyler, which brings people to Tyler," Jackson said.