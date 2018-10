TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department will have a new tool to help them attack fires and assist in other emergency situations.

The City of Tyler approved an agreement with Phirst Technologies Wednesday to install a drone base at Fire Station No. 9.

The city says the drone will be used to give firefighters a bird's-eye view when responding to an incident.

