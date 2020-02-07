x
City of Tyler cancels annual fireworks show at Lindsey Park following Gov. Abbott's executive order, proclamation

The event was originally set to occur Saturday, July 4, at 2 p.m. with fireworks slated for 9:15 p.m.
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler has canceled the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Lindsey Park after Gov. Greg Abbott's Thursday afternoon executive order and proclamation.

According to proclamation, mayors and county judges were granted the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.  

The executive order states requires all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.

