City of Tyler continues sewer line improvements, starts new project to help homeowners

The City of Tyler will soon start its private lateral program to address issues with residential lines.

TYLER, Texas — As people flocked to the rose city, other areas had to grow to handle the capacity. Over the last 100 years, Tyler has expanded to more than 690 miles of sewer mains, more than 11,000 manholes, and 24 sewage pump (lift) stations.

Wear and tear have happened over the last few years, like a sewage spill of more than 360,000 gallons into Shackleford Creek earlier this year. Two compromised manholes allowed rainwater to flow into the system and overflow the lift station.

In 2017, the city entered into a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to come up with a 10-year plan for wastewater projects.

Tiffany Currie, a utility engineer for Tyler Water Utilities presented to the Tyler City Council during the meeting, an update on how improvements have been going.

"We are lining existing sanitary sewer lines, some of them we've had to relocate, we are coating manholes and replacing manholes, raising the rear elevations so that they're more ground level and not buried," Currie said. "So general remediation."

Over the last few years, sewer lines, manholes and creek crossings have been repaired. The city council approved $5 million for more projects in 2020.

Despite the pandemic, more than 100 sewer lines and manholes have been repaired or replaced this year. Currie said the plan is to continue with those improvements for 2021, as well as begin the private lateral program.

"Private lateral is the responsibility of the homeowner," she explained. "However, the city has decided as a part of the consent decree to replace the lines that have identified defects in them, or repair them as needed, at the expense of the city as a way to help residents."