City of Tyler to offer free brush pick-up

TYLER, Texas — As we recover from the ice storm, the clean up process is just getting started for a lot of residents in Smith County.

If you were to look outside, you wouldn’t be able to tell that just a few days ago we were in the middle of an ice storm. Now, the sun is out shining and the only evidence left of there being an ice storm is the branches in our streets.

It’s hard to miss all the crews out and about clearing our parks and our neighborhood streets. It’s an entangled mess of branches and twigs all over Smith County.

"Our Street Department is out and they’ve been out since the beginning of the storm," said City of Tyler spokesperson LouAnn Campbell.

The City of Tyler requested an 18-person team from the Texas Forestry Service to assist with the clean-up. They city received about 350 calls of downed trees and crews have made some major progress.

"We have cleared 118 of those calls. We have more to respond to and there are still some trees down," Campbell said.

To make the process easier for homeowners the City of Tyler is offering solid waste pickup for free through Wednesday.

"Let them know that you have a brush pick up or debris pick up from the storm and they’ll put a ticket in for that," Campbell said.



For City of Tyler residents, you’re asked to call 903-531-1388 to schedule a pick up time. For those who live outside city limits, Smith County Fire Marshal, Chad Hogue said you can burn your brush if you want.

"Burning is allowed, we’re not under a burn ban or anything like that, we just ask that you do it safely," Hogue said.