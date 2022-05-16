City of Tyler crews respond to downed trees, power outages after overnight storms

One of the intersections with a downed tree is Nutbush and Church, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Crews are working to make repairs after storms that passed through East Texas late Sunday night led to several downed trees in Tyler and power outages.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers were responding to multiple calls related to the weather as of 2 a.m. Monday and the city of Tyler street department was notified about downed trees in roadways.

One of the intersections with a downed tree is Nutbush and Church, according to police.

Police said that Oncor has been notified of power outages as well. The lights at the intersection of E. Front and Southeast Loop 323 that went out earlier are now working.

Officers are placing temporary traffic control devices at intersections with power outages and barricades on roadways with trees down.