City of Tyler allows employees to bring infants to work

Babies can stay in the office until they turn 6 months old.

TYLER, Texas — Rattles and playpens aren’t your typical office supplies, but they are for Kate Dietz and her daughter, Livia.

City of Tyler Director of Utilities and newborn mom works double duty.

“I was ready to come back. And luckily, because of the program, I was able to bring her with me," Dietz said.

The program is called 'Infants at Work'.

Regina Moss, City of Tyler Director of Organizational Development, explained it aims to make the transition back to work easier by allowing employees to bring their babies with them when they’re as young as four weeks.

"We recognize that our employees are whole people," Moss said. "So, they've got families and responsibilities outside of work.”

Moss said the program helps with employee retention and recruitment.

Little Livia made her mom the ultimate multitasker.

"A lot of time I've learned how to type with one hand," Dietz remembered.

Until then, Dietz will be at her desk with a baby in one hand and her computer mouse in the other.