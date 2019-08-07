TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler and The First Tee of Greater Tyler broke ground on a new learning facility in North Tyler on Monday.

The First Tee of Greater Tyler Learning Facility will be housed on the corner of West 32nd Street and North Broadway as part of the Woldert Park system. The facility will include a limited flight driving range, putting green and chipping green. In the future, a building will be added to broaden services provided to the community.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

The First Tee of Greater Tyler Facility at Woldert Park will also be used to conduct Life Skills Experience Classes. These will be offered to Tyler ISD students, as well as other students in the community. The goal is to see at least 150 students go through the Fall 2019 program and see growth each season.

Having a learning facility in North Tyler is a dream come true for the founding partners of the Greater Tyler chapter. Their main programs over the past few years have been at Oak Hurst Golf Course. With both locations available, they will now be able to provide youth development services to all communities of the Greater Tyler area.

About The First Tee of Greater Tyler

The First Tee of Greater Tyler is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to positive youth development. Using golf as a platform, The First Tee programs teach life skills and core values like honesty, respect, and perseverance to young people between the ages of 7 and 18. For more information about the program, go to www.thefirstteegreatertyler.org.