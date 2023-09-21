City of Tyler gearing up to host 'National Night Out Block Party'

TYLER, Texas — Get ready for a fun night out Tyler!
Make sure to join the city of Tyler Municipal Court, police and fire department for the 'National Night Out Block Party' on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The block party will be taking place in the parking lot of the Municipal Court located at 813 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
This free event is perfect for all ages offering food, games and prizes.
Community leaders are hoping this event will strengthen the relationship between residents of Tyler and law enforcement officers.