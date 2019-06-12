TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler held their 34th annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony Thursday night, following a Christmas parade downtown.

This year’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony was highlighted by the 2020 Christus Trinity Mother Francis Miracle Child Kimber Jane de la Cruz, who flipped the switch and lit the City of Tyler’s Christmas tree for the first time of the season.

De la Cruz is four years old and has hemiplegic cerebral palsy. She was born premature at 27 weeks and weighed only one lb. 15 oz. requiring her to spend the first 84 days of her life in the NICU.

De la Cruz is now healthy and receives occupational, speech and physical therapy at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Special Needs Clinic five days a week.

Following De la Cruz’s lighting of the Christmas tree attendees were treated to performances from the TISD District Choir and Karie Horton School of Dance.