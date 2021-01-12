City of Tyler holds fifth annual Rosa Parks Day

The event honors the civil rights activist known for refusing to give up her seat during bus segregation in the 1950s.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler held its fifth annual event honoring Rosa Parks, the civil rights activist known for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955.

Her actions inspired leaders of the black community, including a young Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to organize the Montgomery bus boycott. The boycott lasted several months and ended only when the US Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation was unconstitutional.

Leanne Robinette, director of Tyler Parks and Recreation, says the free event commemorating Parks represents those who fought so hard for equal rights in communities like Tyler.

"It's important to honor those that have acted with great courage to help end the inequalities in our society and Rosa Parks embodied the strength and dignity to do that," Robinette said.