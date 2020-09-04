TYLER, Texas — Every second Saturday, downtown Tyler hosts Hit the Brooks to promote businesses in the city.

While the event can not go on as normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will continue in the virtual world.

"We did not want to skip any months," said Holli Fourniquet, the Vice President of Marketing for Visit Tyler.

Many business that have traditionally taken part in past Hit the Bricks events are continuing their participation.

"It's been a cool time to focus on just engaging with people in a different way rather than just trying to sell them shirts or promoting events that we do," Loren Roe, owner of Brands and Threads, explained.

"I feel like everybody still needs something to do and this actually just gives an opportunity to be able to shop online with our local shops, be able to visit the places downtown," ETX Brewing Company general manager Nate Rhyne said.

Fourniquet says April's Hit the Bricks will encourage people to shop local online or order out from local restaurants.

"We're not closed for business," said Fourniquet. "We're open for business, even though that looks a little bit differently than it normally does."

For now, May's Hit the Bricks is scheduled to be virtual. However, officials say that could change if the situation with COVID-19 changes for the better.

Downtown Tyler Activities:

Discovery Science Place is offering free online resources to learn science at home. All resources can be found on their website at discoveryscienceplace.org . Visitors then need to follow the At-Home-Resources tab.

. Visitors then need to follow the At-Home-Resources tab. Download Tyler coloring pages from Ridiculously Good Brands and Threads: tinyurl.com/swvn6cq

Online Mario Kart Tournament hosted by the Tyler Public Library: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. If you have Mario Kart on your Nintendo Switch, then you are may participate. To join, go to “Online Play” then select tournaments and search by code: 1499-5751-4795

Explore Downtown with Chet Garner in the latest Tyler episode of PBS’ The Daytripper: thedaytripper.com/episodes/tyler/

While technically downtown proper, you can take virtual tours of the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail and the Rose Garden at visittyler.com/virtual-fun-while-social-distancing/.

Shopping:

Moss: Where Flowers are Fair has peak season blooms from local farms available and are offering pickups and porch delivery.

has peak season blooms from local farms available and are offering pickups and porch delivery. Ridiculously Good Branding and Thread Co. is hosting “Friends and Threads,” a t-shirt fundraiser for Tyler businesses, artists, and service workers that have been affected. For every shirt sold, they will donate $10 to the respective businesses.

Dining