TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler City Council approved $1.45 million Wednesday to fund new contracts to maintain the city's wastewater system.

Of that money, $256,897 will go for preventive maintenance for six sewer lines that cross creeks and tributaries.

There is $173,642 budgeted for work that was already completed, in which crews repaired broken sewer lines that could have caused runoff into a creek or tributary.

The project with the biggest budget, $844,073, is the cleaning of wastewater lines. The money will also pay for a closed circuit recording of the lines.

The final $171,200 will go towards cleaning more than 20,000 feet of sewer lines that cannot be inspect due to debris inside the lines.

“Multiple attempts have been made to access these lines, but it has been determined that inspection cannot be accomplished without first cleaning the lines,” said Environmental Compliance Engineer Paul Neuhaus. “The price of $8 per foot for cleaning large diameter lines is very competitive and will allow for the work to be completed in a more efficient manner.”

