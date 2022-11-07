City of Tyler is keeping their workers safe from the heat

How this could impact when your trash is picked up for future summers

The Texas heat is beating down on a lot of us, but it’s especially hard on workers who have to spend the entire day outside.

While the majority of the population goes to the pool to cool off from the heat outside, the workers at the Tyler Solid Waste Department are staying cool another way as they work through the heat.

While we enjoy the AC inside our homes or offices, city workers pick up your trash in the middle of the day.

"So the residential routes range from 800 to 1,000 houses. So from seven o'clock to five o'clock, and they'll be out working some of the routes," said Sparrow, Director for Solid Waste.

As the day goes on, the heat only goes up. Leroy Sparrow said Solid Waste has taken measures to keep its workers safe as they go in and out of their trucks.

"Be sure you're taking breaks, be sure that you got plenty of fluids we, we provide water, we provide Gatorade mix, provide ice coolers, so that way they'll have those items on their truck," Sparrow said.

Cities across East Texas have started to change their pickup schedules due to the extreme heat. Tyler will launch a similar pilot program in August.

"And one big program that we're looking at is starting [our] residential guys an hour earlier," Sparrow said. "They can possibly get done earlier to get out of the heat."

Currently, pickups start at 7 a.m. In the pilot program, pickups will start at 6 a.m.

"The program running an hour earlier for the residential trucks is successful, then that may be something we look at each summer. We'll look from May to August, just starting an hour earlier, if that works well," Sparrow said.

