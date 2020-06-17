TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Water Utilities recently experienced a wastewater collection discharge within Mud Creek that meets the public notification requirements of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The discharge was due to a power outage caused by a tree falling on power supply lines to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant.

According to the City of Tyler, on Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m., more than 50,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into West Mud Creek, south of Cumberland Road.

The city says the following action has been taken:

Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified: Yes TCEQ regional office has been notified: Yes The spill has been contained: No Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated: Yes The cause of the spill has been corrected: Yes Power was restored to the plant at about 2:45 p.m. Clean-up activities are underway/completed: Yes Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensure that the water quality in Mud Creek has not been compromised.

The pubic may wish to take the following precautions: