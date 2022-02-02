City of Tyler offices closed Thursday due to wintry weather

The Tyler area is under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service.

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler offices and facilities will be closed Thursday in light of predicted wintry weather.

Essential and emergency functions will remain open, and departments will be available by phone, email or through contact forms on the city's website.

City officials will monitor weather conditions Thursday to determine if offices can be opened on Friday.

The Tyler area is under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service. Travel is discouraged while the warning is in place and people are asked to use caution if driving is necessary.

To report a fallen tree or limb within Tyler city limits:

Contact the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000 during off-duty hours.

To report power outages:

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.

To report downed power lines:

Contact the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at (903) 531-1000.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the City's social media channels and visit the City's website regularly during an extreme weather event for information.

Tyler Street Department

Crews will be focused on clearing bridges, overpasses and the hospital district. State highways inside the city are handled by the Texas Department of Transportation and usually follow Interstate 20 and Toll 49 in priority. Smaller residential roads will not be sanded or deiced, according to the city of Tyler.

Tyler Transit and Solid Waste

Drivers will start routes as scheduled on Thursday. If road conditions worsen, these departments will send out a notice of cancellation.

Tyler Water Utilities

Tyler Water Utilities customers can make payments online or over the phone by calling (903) 531-1230.

Water main breaks can be reported online. Any significant breaks that could affect service will be notified through RAVE Alert. For emergencies, please call the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285. After hours, please call (903) 597-6541.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Customers should contact their airline for flight delays or cancelations. American Airlines can be reached at (800) 433-7300.

Tyler Municipal Court

The municipal court has canceled all court hearings scheduled on Thursday and Friday.

If you are scheduled to appear in person, email the court at Municrt@TylerTexas.com to provide your contact information and be scheduled for a virtual hearing. Those who had a scheduled virtual hearing will have their appearance rescheduled. Instructions will come in an email. Court hearings will resume on Monday at 8 a.m.