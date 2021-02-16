City of Tyler opens warming centers for residents without power, heat

The City says residents should wear a face mask and practice social distancing when at the centers.

TYLER, Texas — City of Tyler officials and faith organizations have come together to open warming centers across the city for residents without power.

Residents should call the warming center before making plans to relocate.

Green Acres Baptist Church located at 1607 Troup Hwy. Open noon until 6 p.m.

Dayspring United Methodist Church at 310 W. Cumberland Rd., will open at noon today. This warming center will have room for up to 100 residents. Contact Pastor Rusty McKee to let him know you are coming: (832)-967-8988. Pets can come into the warming center if they are inside a portable kennel.

St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway, Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561- 2167 No pets are allowed.

Grace Community Church - Old Jacksonville Campus, 3315 Old Jacksonville Highway. Contact Stephen Wickliffe at (903) 216-9651. No pets are allowed.

Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Avenue, (903) 592-4361

Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St., (903) 363-9265

Residents should bring food, snacks, face masks, clothes, blankets, medications, diapers, formula, and other essential items with them to the warming center.

Please use caution while driving to the centers.