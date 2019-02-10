According to National Night Out's website, millions of neighbors participate in National Night Out. The event is a national campaign that encourages police and community partnerships to provide a safer place for families.

For more than 15 years, Linda Lewis has been hosting watch parties for National Night Out.

"A lot of times, you pass by these house and you wonder, I wonder who lives there 'cause sometimes your neighbors don't ever come out," Lewis said. "But for the night out, I've seen neighbors to come out."

Chloe Bradford KYTX It's National Night Out in Tyler! Come join hundreds of people at the Tyler Municipal Court and get to know law enforcement and some neighbors!

The goal is to give residents a chance to meet their neighbors as well as police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

"You meet the people that are around you hadn't had a chance to associate with and fellowship with one another, " Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.

Hundreds of people gathered in several parties throughout Tyler.

Lewis says she finds it comforting to know law enforcement can be there for them when needed.

"We have expressed our concerns and they have been addressed and have made a difference in our community," Lewis said.

From young to old, many people built new relationships with one another. Many took the opportunity to form relationships with the men and women charged with protecting their neighborhoods.

"We want to create that system where if I'm out of town somebody can watch my house. I watch your house and you see something that's out of place that you help," Chief Toler said. "It doesn't always have to be about crime. It can be somebody who haven't seen their neighbor in a couple of days and want to check on them."

Organizers help the relationships formed Tuesday night will continue to grow throughout the year.