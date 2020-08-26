City of Tyler partners with Habitat for Humanity to administer utilities assistance program

The program will assist low and moderate-income households impacted by COVID-19 by paying for some of the household's basic utilities.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council agreed unanimously on Wednesday, during the City Council meeting, to execute a contract with Habitat for Humanity of Smith County to administer a Utilities Assistance-CV Program funded with CARES Act Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds. The Program will utilize up to $110,000 of the CDBG-CV funds.

The Program will assist low and moderate-income households who have been impacted by the Coronavirus by paying for some of the household's basic utilities, including water, sewer and trash. Once the contract is executed, Habitat for Humanity of Smith County will have 15 days to decide when they will begin accepting applications. That information will be released to the public at a later date.

Eligible households will receive up to $250 as a grant from the CDBG-CV. The CDBG-CV funds will be paid directly to the utility provider. The households will not directly receive any funds. The $250 can be paid over a period of six consecutive months and can include past due amounts over a period not to exceed six months.

To be eligible, households must (1) earn less than 80 percent of the area median income based on the household's size; (2) be experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus; (3) be a resident of the City of Tyler; (4) agree to repay any duplicated benefits; (5) not have received utilities assistance in the three months prior to the date of the application; and, (6) provide supporting documentation. All supporting documentation must be attached to the application. The required documentation is listed on the application.

“This is a great program for residents impacted by COVID-19,” Community Development Manager Dustin Wilson said. “It’s structured to be capped at 400 households and $250 until the money runs out.”