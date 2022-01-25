Tyler police warning community of scam texts

The scam appeals to those who donate money and want to help those in need, but includes many grammatical errors.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is alerting the community to a scam text telling people they've won $1,500,000.

The text begins by giving fake personal details from the scammer, who claims to be "Marc Meilleur." It includes a link to an email to respond to, which the police department warns against doing.

The scam appeals to those who donate money and want to help those in need, but includes many grammatical errors. The text asks for the recipient to respond with their name, address, country, age, martial status, occupation, phone number and gender.

Police are warning residents to never send any random person your identifying information or to click on a link in a message from someone you do not know.