City of Tyler Planning Department recognized for excellence

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler Planning Department has been honored for the seventh consecutive year for demonstrating professional standards.

The department received the 2021 Certificate of Achievement for Planning Excellence. This award also recognizes the support the department receives from the city council and planning and zoning commission.

“This award recognizes the city’s support for city planning initiatives and the training of its planning commissioners and professional planners,” said Planning Director Kyle Kingma.

For the 2021-2022 Recognition Program, Tyler was recognized among 34 other cities in Texas. The recognition is part of the "Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Planning Excellence Recognition Program," which is named to honor Richard Lillie who helped plan Austin city growth for more than 23 years.

The entire Planning Department staff completing qualified training and the City Council's support for recent planning initiatives contributed to the department receiving the award.

The criteria for winning includes: