TYLER, Texas — With severe weather in the forecast for Friday, the City of Tyler says the weather should not disrupt this weekend’s Hit the Bricks event.

On the second Saturday of every month, the City of Tyler hosts the event, which serves as an opportunity for businesses in downtown Tyler to open their doors and show people what they have to offer. Hit the Bricks is home to happenings like the Rose City Farmers Market.

Among the events scheduled this month are American Sign Language classes and the Science of Beer at the Discovery Science Center.

However, with severe weather looking more likely to hit at the end of the workweek, the city says they are making preparations for possible inclement weather situations.

“We prepare for January and February, inclement weather possibilities by not doing outside events,” said Tyler Quality of Life Public Information Officer Adriana Rodriguez.

Adriana Rodriguez with the city of Tyler says adjustments have been made for January and February to avoid the effects of severe weather.

“The Rose City Farmers Market will be the only event that's outside,” Rodriguez explained. “If it does rain during this weekend, we have the inclement weather plan. We that will be moving either inside the [East Texas Brewing Company] or in the parking garage.”

Rodriguez says the farmers’ market vendors are aware of the procedures should rain become an issue.

You can find out all the planned events this week on the Hit the Bricks Facebook page.