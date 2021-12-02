City of Tyler prepares for winter weather

City of Tyler says emergency staff is on standby.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is expected to see snow, wintry precipitation and sub-freezing temperatures reaching the single digits through the end of next week.

The City of Tyler says they're prepared to ensure the safety of citizens ahead of the potential winter weather.

The City Streets team has three sanding trucks and placed a snow blade on the motor grader. Staff is on standby to sand the roads in case of severe ice.

Crews are also on standby to clear fallen trees from roadways. Residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely.

In addition, the City reminds businesses and residents to turn off automatic sprinklers when temperatures drop below freezing. Sprinkler systems left on when temperatures drop below freezing may cause sheets of ice to form in streets and on sidewalks. This can create hazardous driving conditions, as well as hazardous walking conditions on both sidewalks and crosswalks.

Other measures of protection residents can take are to allow their indoor faucets to drip, cover exterior faucets and leave the heat on. These actions can help prevent pipes in homes from freezing and potentially breaking.

Tyler Animal Control and Shelter remind pet owners to bring their pets inside where it is warm.

The Glass Recreation Center closed at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Staff will consider a late opening on Friday depending on road conditions.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is on standby for the inclement weather. Ice and snow removal supplies and equipment are in place to clear runways when needed. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find the most current American Airlines flight information.