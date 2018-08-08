TYLER — Tyler City Manager Ed Broussard formally presented a proposed budget to the Tyler City Council Wednesday morning.

Among the proposals is an increase in property tax from 24 cents to 24.4452 per $100 valuation.

If the budget goes through, a home valued at $150,000 would be taxed $360 a year.

"With this budget, we are continuing our commitment to establishing our revenue stream for general city functions, primarily public safety, streets and traffic maintenance, and the maintenance of our parks and water systems," Broussard said. "This is necessary so that we may continue to provide the public goods and services our citizens expect and value."

One of the important new revenue to streams in Tyler is East Texas Medical Center, which was recently turned into a for-profit hospital. Because of this and further increases in taxable values, the city will hire two more police officers and two news firefighters.

Tyler will continue its property tax freeze for those over 65-years-old and those who are disabled.

The city is also making changes to its merit-based system.

If the budget is passed, employees will choose between a 2.5 percent merit-based, a one-time stipend or a 1.5 merit based increase to their base pay.

The city hopes to raise the living wage from $10.55 an hour to $12 per hour.

Also in the budget is a rate increase to Tyler Water Utilities services. The city hopes the 1.5 percent increase for volumetric rates over 25,000 gallons on both water and sewer services. The city hopes to generate $979,848 from the increase.

Also, customers may also see $1.61 increase to regulatory compliance fees. If the budget is passed, the new total will be $2.89.

The city council will be open to public input during their meetings on August 22 and August 29.

The city council will vote on the final adoption of the budget on September 12.

© 2018 KYTX