City of Tyler proposes FY 2022 budget focused on improved services, public safety

TYLER, Texas — Talks of setting the budget for 2022 took an upbeat tone after the City braced itself for a budget shortfall during the beginning of the pandemic.

In response, the City froze hiring for positions, reduced funding to some departments, and cut the property tax rate by .09 cents in recognition of the hardship facing residents.

On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council was presented with the FY 2022 proposed budget. The theme, “Called to SERVE and protect,” reflects the City of Tyler’s commitment to quality public safety services and responsiveness to resident needs.

“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents’ needs: smooth roadways, improved traffic flow, expanded drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems, and state-of-the-art public safety services,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “It rebuilds and enhances public works and public safety as we come out of the pandemic.”

The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget of $212 million is an increase of 5%, or $10 million, from last year’s total of $202 million. The City will spend $21 million on capital projects paid for in cash by the half-cent sales tax fund.

The Half-Cent Sales Tax has been vital to building new roads and facilities, improving parks, investing in drainage and rebuilding City streets. This budget, called the Capital Improvement budget, will be adopted later.

General Fund Highlights

The proposed property tax rate will be .2699 cents per $100 valuation, a 1.09 cent increase from the prior year's rate.

The increase is expected to yield $1.73 million and will provide the addition of two new police officers: a homeless coordinator position and a digital forensic specialist within the Tyler Police Department. It will also fund two new firefighters as well as improved personal protective equipment and a new Fire Station 10 tower truck for firefighting and security.

“This is a needed investment in safety services for our residents,” said Tyler Mayor Don Warren. “This will further the goal of building up our Fire and Police force to keep pace with the growth of our city.”

“It also ensures those who keep us safe have the tools to stay safe while on the job,” he added.

Police and Fire funding account for the largest chunks of general fund spending in 2022, with $30,316,060 directed to the Tyler Police Department and $20,221,548 toward Tyler Fire Department. In 2021, the Fire Department received a Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The ISO ratings assess the readiness of local fire departments by classifying a community’s ability to suppress a fire and puts Tyler Fire in the top two percent of all rated fire departments in Texas and the top one percent of about 46,000 communities in the U.S. This improved score leads to a reduction in insurance premiums for both residents and businesses within the City.

The proposal will also provide funding for organizational internet safety and security specialization.

“Our community’s growing need for services includes not only traditional public safety but also the protection of our customers’ digital interactions,” said City Manager Edward Broussard.

In addition to public safety, the City will spend $1.2 million on traffic signal work to improve traffic flow and $4.1 million to repair drainage infrastructure and minimize localized flooding during heavy rains.

This budget also continues the City’s commitment to quality streets by allocating two cents of the tax rate, $1.6 million, to repave city streets, including $150,000 for improved alleyways and $350,000 to begin restoring Tyler’s historic bricks streets, located primarily in Tyler’s national historic districts.

The charm and character of Tyler’s brick streets have a profound impact on our community,” said Mayor Warren. “It is important that we preserve our historical streets for future generations.”

In addition, the City has budgeted $3.7 million out of the half-cent fund for upcoming street reconstruction projects.

Prior to 2016, the City invested approximately $200,000 annually in street maintenance and repair, totaling on average 15 lane miles annually. Since 2016 and the establishment of the Quality Streets Improvement fund, the City now maintains and repairs more than 55 miles annually.

Tourism Services

When the City of Tyler announced in 2019 it would be building the Rose Complex Conference Center; it was anticipated construction would begin in 2020. However, the groundwork was impacted by the pandemic. In August 2021, demolition of the current structure began.

The Rose Complex will cost $28 million and be funded through the half-cent sales tax fund, rainy day/other funds, possible sponsorships, hotel occupancy taxes and hotel tax revenue bonds. The project is tentatively scheduled to complete in October 2022.

“Tourism services were hit hard by the pandemic. The Rose Complex is vital to our tourism industry’s recovery from COVID-19,” said Mayor Warren. “This project will spur conference travel, air travel, hotel stays and will revitalize the entire area surrounding our City’s crown jewel, the Tyler Rose Garden.”

Enterprise Fund Highlights

No increases for water or sewer base rates are proposed for this budget cycle. Since 2016, the City has invested more than $68.2 million in water and sewer systems, with multiple improvements made to the water treatment plants, water lines, sewer lines and manholes. The City plans to spend $7.5 million in the coming year on water and wastewater projects.

However, a regulatory compliance fee increase of $2.21 is necessary to service the debt on the rehabilitation of Tyler’s sanitary sewer system. In 2017, the City of Tyler signed a Consent Decree with the Federal Government that mandates $250 million of wastewater system improvements that must be implemented by April 2027.

Residential solid waste fees will also increase by $2.50 to a total of $19.54 for twice-weekly collection. Like Water Utilities, trash pickup is an enterprise fund that must generate their operating revenue through the services they provide. In addition to trash pickup, residents receive code enforcement on-demand and community beautification programs, including graffiti removal, parks cleanup, roadside trash pickup and more through this fee.

Similarly, the City of Tyler is the only city that funds Development Services functions exclusively through permit and application fees. The department is recommending an increase to permit fees to achieve a flat rate of 35 cents per square foot for residential new construction permits. This change is necessary to meet the 2019 State law requirement that the City convert its residential permit fee structure from a home valuation basis to a price per square foot basis.

With this new structure, the cost to developers will remain low. The City of Tyler also does not charge impact fees which reduces the cost of the permit in comparison with other cities of similar size.

Opportunities for public input on the budget are available by attending one of two Council meetings at Tyler City Hall, 212 N. Bonner Ave. on the following dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.