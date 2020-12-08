City of Tyler proposes lower property tax rate for upcoming fiscal year

There will be a public hearing Aug. 26 at the Tyler City Council meeting to discuss the budget and proposed property tax rate.

TYLER, Texas — Despite COVID-19’s impact on the City of Tyler, the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes a lower property tax rate.

“The property tax we've recommended of 25.90 since it's likely reduction from the current rate of 25.99 cents,” City Manager Edward Broussard said.

If approved, the rate would keep property taxes essentially the same as they were last year. However, the City says the budget would still raise more total property taxes by $807,649 or 3.6%, and of that nearly half would be raised by new property development.

"This year is a maintenance budget,” Broussard said. “There's a lot of uncertainty still going around with COVID-19."

At a little more than $202 million, the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which begins October 1, is a 3% decrease from the 2019-2020 budget.

Sales Tax, which makes up the largest revenue for the general fund, remained stagnant, while revenues from the Hotel Occupancy Tax are estimated to be $1.2 million below the initial budget estimates.

Capital projects like the Rose Convention Center might be pushed back because of this. Broussard says more discussions will happen at the end of the year.

"One of the interesting things the City of Tyler does that most other governmental entities don't have is our half cent sales tax,” Broussard said. “So, there we have a dependable revenue stream to pay towards capital projects."

The City will focus on infrastructure related issues for this year, like road widening and drainage projects.