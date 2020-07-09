City of Tyler proposes water, sewer base rate increase

Yanker said customers can expect to see around a $4.44 increase to their bill if approved by the City Council at this Wednesday’s meeting.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Water Utilities customers could see an increase in their bills for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

“It'll be a $2 increase for each one of those base rate increases,” said Jim Yanker, Water Utilities financial manager and city controller.

There will also be a slight increase for the stormwater and water franchise fees. Yanker said customers can expect to see around a $4.44 increase to their bill if approved by the City Council at this Wednesday’s meeting.

“Every penny that we collect in revenue from our sale of water and sewer services, goes right back into the utility to enhance the service that they get or to expand the services for the expanding city,” Yanker said.

The proposal also includes a change to how Tyler Water Utilities structures its water bills, from declining to inclining. This means the more water someone uses, the more it costs.

“The first 2000 gallons is included in the base rate, the next 23,000 gallons is charged at $3.40 per thousand gallon,” Yanker explained. “The average residential bill is like 7,250 gallons per month. So, on average, there will be no impact except for the base rate increase.”

If approved, the switch would not happen until September of 2021.

Keidric Trimble, Tyler's chief financial officer, said the city is wanting to change structures to have the opportunity to ask the Texas Water Development Board for funding for water and sewer projects, such as repairing Tyler’s sanitary sewer system.

“The interest rates for the Water Development Board dollars are near zero percent very, very low percentage,” Trimble explained. “That'll save our ratepayers millions of dollars over 25 or 30 year period. All of this as a result of the EPA consent decree. What you're going to see around town is a lot of construction.”