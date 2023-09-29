City of Tyler receives Tree City USA Growth award for seventh year in a row

The city has earned this award for their high level of tree care and display of community engagement.

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler has earned the Tree City USA Growth award for the seventh year in a row.

The city council accepted the award during a meeting on Wednesday.

Since 2022, the city has taken numerous steps to expand its urban forest, even contributing on Arbor Day where 62 trees were planted at Bergfeld Park and 16 trees at T.R. Griffith.

The city has also organized a seedling giveaway where more than 1,800 seedlings were provided to families to plant on their properties.

In order to receive this award, the Tyler Reforestation Encouraging Ecological Stability Committee, Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful have worked together for the past year.

Currently, Tyler is in the top 15% of Texas cities that are cultivating their trees to an exceptional standard. Only 12 other cities were nominated for this award.