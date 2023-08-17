City of Tyler seeks to fund restoration of historic brick roads

In a city council meeting earlier this month, a budget of $423,000 was proposed to repair the brick streets.

TYLER, Texas — In a city council meeting earlier this month, a budget of $423,000 was proposed to repair the historic brick streets in Tyler.

This restoration will be on 13 miles of brick streets in downtown Tyler and the Azalea District. This is a contracted project with Crown Civil Construction Corporation who specialize in brick streets.

City of Tyler's spokesperson, LouAnn Campbell said 2 cents of our tax rate would go towards the brick streets project.

"It's money that we want to spend to make sure that our culture and heritage remain here and that we keep our brick streets maintained to the best degree we can," Campbell said.

The long overdue project involves removing individual bricks, repairing them or replacing them.

"Inside the city limits, city streets are our business. So, we want to make sure that those are maintained at the highest level we can with the money that we have present in our funds," Campbell said.

The executive director of Historic Tyler Inc, Amanda Herterich said the bricks date back to 1912.

"Those brick streets are very much an integral part of why people come to Tyler to visit us. Many of our beautiful historic homes and structures are located along these brick streets. And they give a lot of charm and character and define the city," Herterich said.